BYU has added additional specifics to its COVID-19 protocols following announcements that other Utah universities will begin mandating COVID-19 vaccines. In an email sent to faculty on Aug. 27, BYU Academic Vice President Shane Reese said “students who refuse to wear masks when asked to do so can be referred to the Dean of Students.” It also noted that students must wear masks while in classrooms regardless of vaccination status. However, professors who are fully vaccinated may remove their masks while teaching if physical distancing is possible.