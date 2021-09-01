CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rambus PCIe 5.0 digital controller operates at 32 GT/s on leading FPGA platforms

Rambus announced that Rambus has demonstrated its PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 digital controller IP on leading FPGA platforms. PCIe 5.0 performance at 32 GT/s in FPGAs is using a soft controller. This capability expands the use models of FPGAs by enabling multi-instance, switching and bridging applications and accelerates the performance of FPGAs used in defense, networking, and test and measurement markets.

