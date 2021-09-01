CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNP Reflect Array expands 5G coverage area for mobile communications systems

DNP has developed a Reflect Array that flexibly reflects the millimetre waves used in fifth generation (5G) mobile communications systems to expand coverage area. Compared to general metal reflectors, the new product is capable of reflecting millimetre waves in a more targeted manner. As a result, there are fewer restrictions on installation, making it possible to improve the communications environment in locations where radio waves have been difficult to reach, such as those in the shadow of buildings. In addition, the new product boasts superior design features allowing it to respond to various installation environment considerations.

