Texas State

8 things to know about the Texas elections bill on its way to Gov. Greg Abbott

By Mede Nix
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas House and Senate on Tuesday finally passed a conference committee version of an elections overhaul bill, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it. Republican lawmakers say their bill ensures voting laws are consistent and protects against fraud, which experts say is rare. Democrats said the final bill makes a few strides in the right direction, but still has too many penalties and restrictions that would discourage people from voting or criminalize them for honest mistakes.

