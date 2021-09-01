Mike Richards fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' executive producer amid controversy
Mike Richards, who stepped down as "Jeopardy!" host last week amid accusations of past offensive comments, is also being removed from his role as executive producer. In a statement sent to the game show's staff, Sony Pictures Television executive VP Suzanne Prete said Richards will no longer be the executive producer of the top-rated syndicated game show, "effective immediately."www.timesreporter.com
Comments / 0