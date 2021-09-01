Letter: Charlestown letter to feds seeks clarification
At its Aug. 10 meeting, the Charlestown Town Council discussed the new plan just announced by the Federal Railroad Administration through which it will implement its long-term vision for rail service between Washington, D.C., and Boston. The new plan is called Connect NEC 2035, and it contains a map of the area between New Haven and Providence that contains Charlestown and that is to be the subject of a study of rail capacity called the New Haven to Providence Capacity Study.www.thewesterlysun.com
