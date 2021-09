Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., a retail pharmacy chain operator headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, had issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the United States’ second-largest pharmacy chain operator, founded back in the 1901s, would hike the minimum wage of all of its employees to $15 an hour as early as from October, as the 120-year-old drugstore chain turns out to be the latest in a string of US firms which had been vying to vent out a way to lure more people back in to work amid a latest surge in delta cases.