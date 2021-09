We will stay mostly sunny and away from the rain (unlike the quick, isolated showers we saw east Wednesday afternoon). By the time Saturday rolls around, however, rain chances do start to pick up in our area. It will not be until Sunday, though, when rain is more possible. Isolated showers will be possible particularly Sunday afternoon before we have more scattered thunderstorms arrive Monday. These rain chances continue through Tuesday morning. Nothing we see at the beginning of next week is expected to be severe.