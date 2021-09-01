Verne Lewis Dawson
Verne Lewis Dawson, long time resident of our area, passed away on August 13, 2021 at the age of 91. Born in Fairbury, IL, Verne joined the army at age 17, first serving with valor in the Korean War as well as in Vietnam. He met his beloved wife Biddie at the Woolworth’s soda fountain counter in Huntsville, AL while working at the Rocket Research Center. After marrying, the young couple lived in Yokohama, Japan as part of the post war occupation. In 1955 he and Biddie moved to Heidelberg, Germany where they lived with their young family for three years before returning to the U.S.A.tryondailybulletin.com
