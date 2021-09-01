CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Verne Lewis Dawson

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 8 days ago

Verne Lewis Dawson, long time resident of our area, passed away on August 13, 2021 at the age of 91. Born in Fairbury, IL, Verne joined the army at age 17, first serving with valor in the Korean War as well as in Vietnam. He met his beloved wife Biddie at the Woolworth’s soda fountain counter in Huntsville, AL while working at the Rocket Research Center. After marrying, the young couple lived in Yokohama, Japan as part of the post war occupation. In 1955 he and Biddie moved to Heidelberg, Germany where they lived with their young family for three years before returning to the U.S.A.

tryondailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Woolworth#Al#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Related
North Charleston, SCWashington Post

Black people are about to be swept aside for a South Carolina freeway — again

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Weary-eyed and feeling all of her 85 years, Hattie Anderson doesn’t want to fight anymore. For most of her life, she held on to the large plot of land that she and her late husband Samuel pinched pennies to buy — even after the state ran a freeway through their mostly Black community, after the city used eminent domain to take nearly nine acres for a sewage drain, and after the state added a beltway. But now, as state officials plan another major road expansion, Anderson is offering to sell them her land and leave.
Dawson Springs, KYWTVW

Preschool in Dawson Springs is suspended

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT)– Dawson Springs Independent School District leaders sent out a letter on Wednesday to notify parents that an entire preschool class is in quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure. This lead to the decision to suspend all preschool classes immediately. Preschool classes, that are part of the...
Eureka Springs, ARArkansas Business

Madison Dawson Named Director of Tourism for Eureka Springs

The Eureka Springs City Advertising & Promotion Commission has named Madison Dawson director of tourism. Most recently, Dawson served as tourism development manager for the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce in Oklahoma. “Madison is a breath of fresh air, with a wealth of local knowledge and a passion for destination marketing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy