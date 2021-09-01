CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Make Final Decision on Former USC WR Tyler Vaughns

 8 days ago

Former USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns has been waived by the Indianapolis Colts.

The team announced the news on Tuesday afternoon. Vaughns declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after spending five seasons with USC. He went un-drafted before getting an opportunity with Indy.

The California native was a staple for USC's offense last season, and one of QB Kedon Slovis' main targets. During his career he accumulated 222 receptions for 2,801 yards with 20 TDs. He also contributed significantly on the Trojans return team, tallying 30 punt returns for 267 yards with one TD.

The Colts have a stacked wide receiver room which features another USC alum Michael Pittman Jr. Head coach Frank Reich spoke on the intense competition ahead of roster cuts, saying that a final decision would be 'tough'.

"It’s going to be tough, and we feel very confident in our receiver group," Reich said to reporters on Wednesday. "We have a lot of guys that can make plays, that we feel good about. A lot of things factor into it including special teams, but then also the role that they play – certain guys you use in different ways. So that will be a tough decision.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fAObp_0bipeAzt00
USA TODAY

The Colts open regular season play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday September 12 at 10:00 AM.

USC vs. San Jose State News

