LGBTQ teens still struggle to be out (FlipSide)
Love falls behind a wall of society. Love can only be what others see fit. The prince shall save the troubled princess and happily ever after shall appear. However, not once have people stopped to question the reason behind the paradox of a prince being needed to save a princess from her troubles. Why does a man need to save the woman? What if the root of her troubles came from within and the princess only accepted the prince to hide from the truth.www.wvgazettemail.com
