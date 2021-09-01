Control Your Range Hood From Anywhere With The New Zephyr Connect App
Zephyr Connect Features Voice Activation, Intuitive Support, and Smart Technology Features. Zephyr believes connection is the heart of great kitchen design. Its customer-centered approach is rooted in care and appreciation for the complexities of modern life — and that rings true today more than ever. In line with this long-held philosophy, Zephyr presents its newest technology, Zephyr Connect — an interactive app that allows customers to remotely control their range hoods from anywhere using a mobile device.www.timesunion.com
