Control Your Range Hood From Anywhere With The New Zephyr Connect App

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-stop-your-favorite-apps-from-tracking-you Whether you realize it or not, every app and website you’re browsing is tracking you in some way – and it goes way beyond your location. Your online activity and browsing patterns are fundamental to large tech companies. Think about it; social media platforms are free for a reason! Maybe you got addicted to TikTok during the pandemic, or perhaps you recently bought a Peloton to up your at-home workout game. Either way, regardless of the entertainment or benefits these smart devices give you, they’re still going to track you. Not only is your personal information valuable for marketers to send you targeted ads, but the sharing of this information can put you in a vulnerable position to cyber attacks.