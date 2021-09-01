Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by advanced model that nailed Allen's huge year
A sound strategy while finalizing your 2021 Fantasy football rankings is to handcuff your top running back with his backup. Last year was a perfect example, as once Christian McCaffrey went down, his backup, Mike Davis, produced top-20 value in the 2021 Fantasy football RB rankings. Elsewhere, Wayne Gallman filled in admirably for Saquon Barkley and likely kept many Fantasy owners' playoff aspirations alive. Davis and Gallman have since moved onto new teams, but there are still a handful of 2021 Fantasy football handcuffs who should pique your interest.www.cbssports.com
