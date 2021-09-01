CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton Barber, Jimmy Moreland Headline WFT Cuts - Why Did The Team Move On?

Washington Football Team on FanNation
 8 days ago

Ron Rivera Explains Two Key Washington Roster Replacements

No move the Washington Football Team made as the NFL roster deadline approached caused the waves the release of quarterback Cam Newton from the New England Patriots did.

Still, there were some cuts on Tuesday from the WFT which could be filed in the 'surprise' column, starting with the release of veteran cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

Then came the decision to release running back Peyton Barber, who proved to be one of the more consistent forward-falling ball carriers on the roster, and cut weight in an effort to make himself more nimble and versatile for the team.

Torry McTyer joins the cornerback group for 2021 in place of Moreland, and preseason darling Jaret Patterson becomes the third running back on the roster.

Speaking to the media after the initial 53-man roster was solidified, head coach Ron Rivera commented on the team's decision to keep unknown potential in place of organizational experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbzU9_0bipc02c00

"Well, I think the biggest thing is with the running back situation, we thought Jaret [Patterson] had a pretty good camp and he's a young guy that we want to take a little bit of look at," Rivera said. "As far as defensive back we really like what Torry [McTyer] gave us."

Rivera mentioned the defensive backs group as one of the tougher decision points for him and the front office to sort through earlier in the week. The decisions made show just how talented the group was, as good players were kept and lost.

READ MORE: Does WFT Trust Its Kicker?

Of course, the roster will be a fluid product all year round. These initial decisions emphasize players who can contribute in the near term while also ensuring they have the right guys to develop for prolonged success.

Returning the WFT to NFL prominence has been the focus since coach Rivera joined the team, and the latest moves only serve to reinforce that theme moving forward.

