Heavy rain, winds from Ida expected Wednesday

By Staff reports
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7nag_0bipbxYf00
A power company employee works on a line Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Houma, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is advising residents to monitor weather forecasts as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to impact the state Wednesday into Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, Marylanders can expect:

Heavy Rain:

  • There is the potential for significant amounts of rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and river flooding. The greatest threat is across Western and North-Central Maryland.

Winds

  • : Gusty winds of 25-35 mph could lead to scattered instances of downed trees in soggy grounds, potentially causing power outages. Gale force winds could accompany the stronger storms in the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac and Atlantic Coast waters.

Tornadoes:

  • There is a possibility of strong tornadoes. Risk is for most of Central and Eastern Maryland Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Tidal Flooding:

  • Minor tidal flooding is likely, with moderate tidal flooding possible at more sensitive locations.

Emergency response officials advise residents to:

  • Never drive through flooded roadways.
  • Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.
  • Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.
  • Keep devices charged in case of power outages.
  • Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.
  • Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found at

mema.maryland.gov/pages/power-outages.aspx.

The latest local weather forecast can be found at fredericknewspost.com/weather.

