SF Giants’ Cueto returns from COVID-19 IL after one day, Longoria gets cortisone shot

SAN FRANCISCO — A day after left-hander José Álvarez started in place of Johnny Cueto, the Giants are sending Cueto to the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers. Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Monday as the right-hander felt ill and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list prior to the team’s series-opener against the Brewers. The veteran starter tested negative for COVID-19 twice on Monday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team would continue to monitor his status and make an effort to “get him healthy as quickly as possible.”