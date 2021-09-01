CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

ESPORTS COHORTS: Video gaming growing in area, and not just for players

By Grant D. Crawford gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sporting world has a bustling new ground for competition, and it’s digital. But esports’s realm of possibility lies far beyond the contest. The esports industry is on a trajectory to surpass $1 billion in revenue for the first time this year. Programs in high schools and colleges throughout the country are continuing to emerge, giving young people an avenue to find careers in competitive gaming – or at least expand their hobby.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Video Gaming#Recruiting#Oklahoma University#Start#Ou#Super Smash Bros#Overwatch#Rocket League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
osu!
NewsBreak
Esports
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy