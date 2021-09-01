Remembering Tupac Shakur at the Mob Museum

The NYPD has released security video of the cold-blooded murder of filmmaker Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, a friend of rapper and actor Ice-T, in hopes of identifying the killer and an accomplice. The footage shows the shooter talking on the phone while pacing in a Queens garage on Thursday night, then walking over to Bryan’s Mercedes SUV and opening fire on the 50-year-old before jumping in a getaway vehicle. Bryan was the writer and producer of Equal Standard, an independent release starring Ice-T, who mourned him on social media. “I’m not in a good place behind this,” the Law & Order: SVU star tweeted on Friday. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves... Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”