SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — A person was found dead in the waters of Lake Tahoe Tuesday, police said. South Lake Tahoe police said passersby found the male subject face down in the water about 50 feet from the shoreline. The death appears to be unrelated to the Caldor Fire, police said. There was no cause of death or positive identification immediately available. Police said the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office would take on the investigation.