The meteorology behind the Hurley Flooding

By Ricky Matthews
wcyb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe showers and storms first developed around 6am -and lasted through the early afternoon. Some of the heaviest rain fell between 9am and 11am - when rainfall rates approach an inch to 2 inches per hour. A Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 9:12am. An...

Davie County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DAVIE, NORTHEASTERN IREDELL AND NORTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES At 1221 AM EDT, Radar indicated that the heavy rain showers and thunderstorms were moving east of Davie and Rowan Counties, with rainfall generally in a lull. Radar and automated rain gauges estimated that 3 to 5 inches of rain fell over much of the Warning area over the past six hours, with a couple of gauges reading 5 to 6 inches near the I-40 corridor northwest of Mocksville. Area streams and creeks are running at very high levels and flash flooding is likely ongoing in low-lying areas as runoff of the rainfall continues. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Statesville, Mocksville, Bermuda Run, Cooleemee, Sheffield, Farmington, Cool Springs, Fork Church, Advance and Turnersburg. Streams likely to flood include Hunting Creek, Beaver Creek, Bear Creek, Elisha Creek, Nelson Creek, and the South Yadkin River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
EnvironmentWashington Post

Updated forecast: Showers and storms overnight with heavy downpours

12:25 a.m. — Severe thunderstorm watch allowed to expire but downpours likely in region overnight. The severe thunderstorm watch, which was in effect until midnight, was not extended as the storms approaching the area lost some of their punch. Even so, radar shows downpours moving into the immediate area that may continue intermittently overnight and even linger into Thursday morning.
EnvironmentPosted by
9&10 News

The Meteorology Behind Tuesday’s Severe Storms

Typically when severe weather strikes, we expect it in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday, the atmosphere was primed for severe weather by 9 am. Here, we break down the technical weather setup. An upper-level wave moved into northern Michigan leading to an impressive dynamic and thermodynamic environment capable of sustaining...
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Delaware including the following area...New Castle. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region this evening into the overnight period. Heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.
Baltimore, MDNottingham MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The watch will be in effect until 2 a.m. on Thursday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to arrive on Wednesday night. Average rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch are expected.
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:08:00 Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 400 PM AST. * At 255 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area

