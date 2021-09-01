Stranded Nola tourists using Mobile Airport to get back home following Hurricane Ida

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Dozens of New Orleans tourists passed through Mobile Airport today. All of them trying to get home after being stranded in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida. All flights are canceled again today at the airport in New Orleans. American, Delta, and United Airlines are all recommending passengers use Mobile Regional Airport to get home. One passenger told NBC15 she paid $1,200 in cab fare to get from New Orleans to Mobile today for her flight.