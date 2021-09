Saul is better, as evidenced by the first photo of Bob Odenkirk back at work on Better Call Saul, six weeks after collapsing from a “small heart attack” on set. Odenkirk on Wednesday morning shared the photo of him in the makeup chair (below), saying, “So happy to be here and living in this specific life surrounded by such good people.” Odenkirk was filming on Better Call Saul‘s Albuquerque set on July 27 when he collapsed and was immediately surrounded by crew members, who called an ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital, and as hours went by with no update on...