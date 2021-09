Tonight in the Big Brother 23 house we are going to see the latest eviction transpire. So what can you expect to see happen?. The first thing that we should talk about here is the inevitable eviction, largely because it’s so easy to chart out what’s going to happen here — you will see Britini evicted. The biggest question is how much she’ll learn about her demise before the show. She’s going to be upset for a while, especially when she realizes that Derek F. and Azah have been in another alliance this whole time. She seems like a nice person, but we’re not sure that she was a perfect match for this game — she just doesn’t have that cutthroat killer instinct and that’s okay.