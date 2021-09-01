CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Chile's Codelco reaches new agreement with union workers

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Tuesday it has reached an early collective bargaining agreement with the five unions representing workers at its key El Teniente mine.

A majority of workers had rejected here a previous proposed agreement in mid-August. The company did not specify the details of the new agreement.

Copper prices have soared to record highs this year, handing unions in Chile more leverage than in the recent past, ratcheting up tensions in labor negotiations and putting pressure on global supply of the red metal.

Global miner BHP recently struck a deal with workers at its massive Escondida mine in northern Chile that resulted in record-breaking benefits.

Codelco’s El Teniente mine produced some 443,000 tonnes of copper in 2020. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; editing by Richard Pullin)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Codelco#Union Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Industrymining.com

Albemarle says Chile output on track despite strike

Albemarle Corp, the world’s top lithium producer, said on Tuesday it has maintained output from its Chile operations despite an ongoing strike by one of the company’s four unions in the South American nation. The 135-member “Albemarle Salar” union, which the company said comprises about half the workers at its...
Industrymining.com

Lumina Copper reaches deal to end strike at Chile’s Caserones mine

Minera Lumina Copper said on Sunday that it had reached an agreement with workers at its Caserones mine in Chile on a three-year collective contract, ending an almost month-long strike. Minera Lumina Copper, controlled by Japan’s JX Nippon Copper, said in a statement that a deal had been struck with...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Chile copper exports soar in August on high prices

SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chilean copper exports soared 40.5% in value in August from a year earlier amid high global prices for the red metal, the central bank said on Tuesday. The price of copper - a key metal in construction and electric vehicle manufacturing - hit record highs...
Labor Issueskitco.com

Unions at Codelco's Andina mine to end strike after reaching labor deal

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Two unions at Chile's Andina copper mine have struck a labor contract deal with world top copper producer Codelco, the company said Thursday, ending a prolonged strike that began in mid-August. Members of the Industrial Union of Labor Integration (SIIL) and the Unified Workers' Union (SUT) returned to the bargaining table with the state miner late last month, and on Wednesday evening signed the new 36-month contract.
Industrymining.com

Codelco says to ignore copper’s gyrations, remains bullish on demand

Copper’s recent pullback is a speed bump in an ongoing long-term growth trend, according to the world’s biggest producer of the metal. The metal used in wiring took a hit in recent weeks along with other commodities in reaction to signs of slowing Chinese growth, before recovering in the last few days as China’s success in containing a sprawling Covid-19 outbreak shored up confidence. Beyond the shorter-term ebbs and flows, copper’s strength is underpinned by infrastructure spending and the transition to clean energy and transport, Codelco Chairman Juan Benavides said Tuesday.
Agriculturemining.com

Potash majors interested in reviving Argentine mine, owner says

Argentina’s Mendoza province is in talks with some of the world’s top producers of potash to revive a mine that requires an investment of as much as $5 billion. Mendoza — better known for its exports of Malbec wine than its vast mineral wealth — took over the Rio Colorado potash project several months ago after years of wrangling with Vale SA. The Brazilian company pulled the plug in 2013 after spending $2.2 billion to build almost half the mine.
Labor Issuestheedgemarkets.com

Didi creating union, setting precedent for Xi’s workers agenda — sources

(Sept 1): Didi Global Inc. is helping workers establish their first union, a groundbreaking decision its fellow tech giants may soon follow as China imposes rules to curb excessive work and protect millions of blue-collar workers from exploitation. The Beijing-based ride-hailing giant announced the creation of the union on an...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Alberto Fernández assured that the IMF will respond in October on Argentina’s main demand to reach an agreement

In recent days, rumors about a possible understanding with the IMF to refinance the debt of US $ 45,000 million. However, both the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman like the president Alberto Fernandez They went out to clarify the versions and assured that the negotiations have not yet finished. “The deal is not closed“, Said the president.
IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities

Crude oil sees rough start to week as growth concerns ramp up. Copper’s lackluster performance continues amid rising virus cases. US Dollar gains on safe-haven flows, pressuring commodities. Crude oil, copper, and iron ore prices are down this week as a wave of risk aversion moves through global markets. Investors...
Economymining.com

Indonesia’s August exports of refined tin up 21.7% y/y

Indonesia’s exports of refined tin jumped 21.7% in August over the corresponding month a year ago, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday. Refined tin exports stood at 7,497.19 tonnes in August, up from 6,158.67 tonnes last year and 14.27% higher than July, the data showed. Currently trading around $35,400 per...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares fall as commodities slump hits gold, miners

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dented by heavyweights mining and gold sectors after most commodity prices took a hit on demand crunch as the greenback strengthened. The benchmark ASX 200 index was down 0.4% at 7497.40 points, as of 0034 GMT. Gold prices were set for...
Economymining.com

Copper price down as China’s imports drop to lowest in two years

China’s copper imports in August dropped 41% year-on-year to their lowest since June 2019, as high prices and sluggish economic growth kept a lid on demand. Copper for delivery in December fell 1.3% from Monday’s settlement price, touching $4.278 per pound ($9,411 per tonne) on the Comex market in New York.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium edges lower, but clings to 10-year high

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Aluminium eased on Tuesday on a stronger dollar, but prices remained close to 10-year highs as supply concerns sparked by a coup in Guinea added to production disruptions elsewhere. The metal, used in automobiles and beverage cans, has been beset with supply disruptions across the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Aug coal imports rise 36% on tight domestic supply

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports in August rose 35.8% from a year ago as buyers rushed to source the dirty fuel from overseas due to tight domestic supply and strong demand. China, the world’s biggest coal consumer, brought in 28.05 million tonnes of coal last month, down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy