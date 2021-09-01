Some Miami-Dade Students Struggling To Get To School Because Of Inconsistent Bus Schedule

MIAMI (CBS4) – It’s been about two weeks since school started at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, but some students are still unable to get bussed to school.

Mabel Rodriguez is one of the parents who’s been frustrated by what she described as an inconsistent bus schedule.

She talked with CBS4 while on the phone with MDCPS dispatch to find out if her daughter’s bus was set to take her home.

The first call abruptly hung up. The second call went to an operator.

“Hold on let me transfer you to dispatch,” a voice on the line said.

Then dozens of rings went by before anyone answered.

It’s now a daily routine for Rodriguez; figuring out whether her daughter has a ride to school or a way to get home from Coral Gables High School.

She told CBS4 that parents are worried about kids waiting out by themselves at bus stops for such long extended periods.

“They just wanna go to have an education to learn and they could get kidnapped,” she explained.

Rodriguez estimates over a dozen kids in her neighborhood near NW 47 and 7 are in the same boat.

CBS4 contacted Miami-Dade County Public Schools about the situation. They replied in a written statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is working tirelessly to address a bus driver shortage that is impacting not only our school district, but the entire country. The District has consolidated routes and continues contracting with transportation companies to ensure all bus routes are serviced so that students may arrive to school on time. We ask for patience as we continue to address.”

Rodriguez took issue with that response, saying, “You sent this bus card to us in June and you had all summer to figure this out.”

The issue has put pressure on her at work with her boss, she’s missed a lot of work to drive her daughter. Her husband helps when he can too, but it’s something Rodriguez says should not be a problem since MDCPS wanted all kids to go back to in person learning.

“He didn’t say either you fix this or don’t come back but I know that’s what he meant to say,” she said.

How much longer Rodriguez’s boss with be understanding is another worry.

“Carvalho, I know this is not one of your biggest concerns, but for us parents it is,” she pleaded.