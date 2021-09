Neglecting the value sitting on waivers in Week 1 is a surefire way to wind up spending a lot of FAB down the road. Some players who are being ignored now have more value thanks to preseason cuts and injuries. For instance, the Lions cutting Breshad Perriman opens up more opportunities for players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus and the knee injury to Irv Smith might make Chris Herndon or Tyler Conklin worthy of a stash in deep leagues.