CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Ashleigh Barty claws her way out of first round of U.S. Open

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — At this time last year, Ashleigh Barty was home in Australia sitting on the couch with her dogs and not watching the U.S. Open. Having decided that COVID-19 concerns posed too big a risk for her to travel to the last Grand Slam event of 2020, she disconnected from tennis for a while and put the strange year behind her.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Olympic Tennis#Wimbledon#U S Open#Danish#Twitter#Court 4#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Zvonareva's HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021 preview: Ashleigh Barty or Naomi Osaka?

Ashleigh Barty is going through a magical moment, which has now lasted since winning Wimbledon 2021, and it will not be a coincidence if at the US Open 2021 she is indicated as the favorite for the final victory. The world number one, who has won forty-one of the last forty-seven games played and who has enriched the series of seasonal successes with five titles, will face Vera Zvonareva in the first round.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Ashleigh Barty reveals secret behind her success

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty insists that keeping it simple is the secret behind her success. Barty, 25, has had a big 2021 campaign and she is hoping to win the US Open and achieve another big success this season. Barty has made six finals this year and captured five titles.
TennisFinger Lakes Times

Shelby Rogers upsets No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in U.S. Open stunner

NEW YORK — Shelby Rogers keeps a journal that she fills with observations on her opponents and the lessons she has learned each time she loses to them. With an 0-5 career record against world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Rogers had opportunities to compile a lot of detailed notes on the hard-hitting Australian.
TennisTelegraph

Ashleigh Barty knocked out of US Open as Shelby Rogers stirs up raucous home crowd

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the US Open in the third round on Saturday after Shelby Rogers mounted a superb comeback. Rogers recovered from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to push the affair into a tie-break, securing the biggest upset of the tournament thus far in front of an electric New York crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Tennisvavel.com

US Open: Shelby Rogers shocks Ashleigh Barty in comeback victory

American Shelby Rogers has caused a massive shock in the women's draw at the US Open as she stunned top seed Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5) in the fourth round. Playing under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 55th-ranked Rogers rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to stun the Wimbledon champion and advance to a fourth round meeting with Emma Raducanu.
New York City, NYtheScore

Zverev into US Open quarterfinals after 15th consecutive win

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic want a trophy in their hands to go with the gold medals they had around their necks. The Tokyo Olympics tennis champions both moved into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Monday, getting a step closer to their first Grand Slam titles.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TennisNewsday

Teenager Leylah Fernandez provides another shocking upset

What is teenager Leylah Fernandez’s biggest challenge as she guns for the top of the tennis world?. It is telling that Fernandez didn’t list Naomi Osaka or Angelique Kerber or any other top player when she was asked that question at the start of the U.S. Open. Instead, she listed the things she has had to give up as she pursues a tennis career.
TennisJanesville Gazette

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy