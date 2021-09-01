Injuries double back on Lynx, affecting Sylvia Fowles and Layshia Clarendon

Award is Fowles’ first this season, ninth of career. MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The WNBA today named Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles its Kia Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of August after she led the Lynx to a 4-2 record (16-9 overall). This is the first Western Conference Player of the Month award for Fowles this season and fourth with Minnesota (May, June and July 2017). She has been named Player of the Month nine times in her career, including being named Eastern Conference Player of the Month with Chicago five times (August 2011, May 2012, July 2013, August 2013 and September 2013). The award marks the 15th time a Lynx player has been named Player of the Month, with Moore (August 2013, September 2013, May 2014, July 2014, August 2014, July 2015, May 2016 and September 2016), Lindsay Whalen (August 2011), Seimone Augustus (July 2011) and Rebekkah Brunson (June 2011) also having previously received the award. Fowles was awarded Western Conference Player of the Week this season on June 28 for Week 6.