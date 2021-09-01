CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injuries double back on Lynx, affecting Sylvia Fowles and Layshia Clarendon

By Kent Youngblood
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much for the Lynx returning to full health for the stretch run. The Lynx began the final quarter of the regular season hosting the New York Liberty on Tuesday at Target Center without center Sylvia Fowles and point guard Layshia Clarendon. This after a week between games in which...

