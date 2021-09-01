CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy tonight, sunny but cooler Wednesday

ABC7 News Bay Area
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k18dj_0bipSgXp00

Tonight will be partly cloudy near the coast to mostly clear inland, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbNq2_0bipSgXp00

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area

Thursday will be much like tomorrow, perhaps about two degrees warmer.

A more significant warmup will develop over Labor Day Weekend.

RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11p.m. Wednesday

Sierra and Lake Tahoe

Temperatures:

Santa Rosa: 74

San Francisco: 62

Oakland: 67

San Jose: 74

Concord: 80

Coast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy

Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid 70s

East Bay:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Near 70

Inland East Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Near 80

Peninsula:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Near 70

South Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Thursday:

Sunny & Mild

Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images

Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

