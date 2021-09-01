AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy tonight, sunny but cooler Wednesday

Tonight will be partly cloudy near the coast to mostly clear inland, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland.

Thursday will be much like tomorrow, perhaps about two degrees warmer.

A more significant warmup will develop over Labor Day Weekend.

RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11p.m. Wednesday

Sierra and Lake Tahoe

Santa Rosa:

San Francisco:

Oakland:

San Jose:

Concord:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy

Highs: Low 60s

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid 70s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Near 70

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Near 80

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Near 70

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Sunny & Mild

Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

