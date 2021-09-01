AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy tonight, sunny but cooler Wednesday
Tonight will be partly cloudy near the coast to mostly clear inland, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland. VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area Thursday will be much like tomorrow, perhaps about two degrees warmer. A more significant warmup will develop over Labor Day Weekend. RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11p.m. Wednesday Sierra and Lake Tahoe Temperatures: Santa Rosa: 74 San Francisco: 62 Oakland: 67 San Jose: 74 Concord: 80 Coast: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Mid 50s Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy Highs: Low 60s North Bay: Tonight: Mostly Clear Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Mid 70s East Bay: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Mid 50s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Near 70 Inland East Bay: Tonight: Mostly Clear Lows: Mid 50s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Near 80 Peninsula: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Mid 50s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Near 70 South Bay: Tonight: Mostly Clear Lows: Low to Mid 50s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Mid to Upper 70s Thursday: Sunny & Mild Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
