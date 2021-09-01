Judge rules Northampton police lieutenant’s case against city, department can proceed
NORTHAMPTON — A judge has ruled that a Northampton Police lieutenant’s civil rights lawsuit against the city, police chief and other department administrators can proceed. Lt. Alan Borowski filed the lawsuit last fall against Police Chief Jody Kasper, Capt. John Cartledge, former Capt. Dorothy Clayton, an unknown “John Doe” and the city, alleging department leadership “became complicit and willing partners in a false and malicious smear campaign designed to undermine (Borowski’s) successful law enforcement career.”www.gazettenet.com
