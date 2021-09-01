Police: Verdunville man, arrested during curfew, faces looting charge
Morgan City police arrested a man who fled after being caught Monday night inside an La. 70-area business during the Hurricane Ida curfew, arrest reports say. James Salone Austin, 40, Verdun Lane, Verdunville, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Monday on charges of simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, looting, possession of marijuana (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer by giving false information, according to Police Chief James F. Blair.www.daily-review.com
Comments / 0