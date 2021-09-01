Motive Showcases an Early Look of the Dead Space Remake, Isaac Clark has Never Looked Better
Today, EA and Motive featured their Livestream of the highly anticipated Dead Space Remake. At times remakes don't always have the same magic they did when they were first released, but it seems like it won't be the case with Motive's Dead Space. During the live stream, Motive not only showcases early gameplay and art from the game, but they also let us in on a lot of details for this upcoming remake:
