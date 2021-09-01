Motive Showcases an Early Look of the Dead Space Remake, Isaac Clark has Never Looked Better

During the Dead Space remake development stream, we got a few details about changes coming to the game. While it looks as though Motive will remain largely faithful to the source material, there will be new content added to fill out the story and make the experience more immersive. Fans have been wondering if one of these additions will be voicing Issac. He was more integrated into the story in the second and third games, but Issac was a silent protagonist in the original. So, will Issac get a voice actor in the Dead Space remake?