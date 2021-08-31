CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

How to win a home bidding war

By Declan Harty
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyjRr_0bipP4Jn00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

DeVon Chandler's clients knew this was the house.

With four bedrooms, a big backyard, and an open floor plan, the suburban Chicago home was ready to go.

So, Chandler, a real estate agent with Compass, got to work with his hopeful clients. They quickly came up with an offer to buy the house for $45,000 over the listing price, a more than 10% premium. To get the deal done, Chandler's clients were willing to even cover the seller's closing costs and to pay half of their tax bill for the prior year.

But then, it hit: No thanks. The sellers got a better offer.

"It's almost without a shadow of a doubt: If it's a home that's updated [or] move-in ready with a good amount of living space, that thing's going to have multiple offers," Chandler told Fortune of listings in suburban Chicago. Chandler's clients ultimately ended up landing the house after the previously higher bid fell through, providing them with some added leverage in the negotiations that led to the end sale coming in at about $25,000 above the original offer, not $45,000.

Data from Zillow show that homes listed for sale have been jumping off the market at staggering rates for much of the past year, often for well above their list prices. More than half of home listings in the U.S. were pending a sale in less than one week during the first quarter, versus just 30% in the same period of 2020, according to Zillow. Adding to the complications is the fact that buyers are seemingly willing to offer more than the asking price, with 49% of homes that sold in the second quarter going for above their initial list price, Zillow economic data analyst Nicole Bachaud said. Before the pandemic, only about 17% of homes would end up selling for above their first listing price.

Winning a bidding war in a competitive market can be tricky. Perhaps the most well-known strategy for at least making an offer more competitive is cutting contingencies like attorney review periods or even home inspections. But Chandler is wary of doing so, particularly for home inspections as it could open buyers up to flooding, roofing repairs, and other issues that weren't known beforehand. Instead, Chandler recommends his clients first consider playing around with the thousands of dollars in earnest money that is included in the deal. Earnest money is, in effect, a deposit that buyers put down before the deal closes. Escalation clauses may also represent another tool for prospective buyers. The clause allows the buyer to indicate to the seller that they will up their bid, if another offer tops their own—typically to a certain point. But, in a market where houses are sometimes selling faster than the sign can go up in the front lawn, Chandler says it can be more beneficial to go in with the highest bid possible right out the gate.

The most likely way to win out in a battle of home buying one-upmanship is a relatively simple concept, though: cash.

A report from Redfin released in March found that homebuyers increased their odds of winning a home bidding war by 290% when using all-cash offers. The analysis used data from offers written by Redfin agents between July 2020 and February 2021. In fact, the report found that waiving contingencies like inspections and including escalation clauses had no "significant impact" on the outcome of the bidding, but that is because such strategies have become so commonplace, Redfin said.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, questions whether engaging in a bidding war is worthwhile altogether right now. A steady supply of houses has started to hit the market in recent months, helping satisfy some of the outsized demand from prospective buyers and ultimately shift the bidding war phenomenon. In July, Redfin agents faced competition on 60.1% of the home offers they wrote—the lowest amount since January. But it remains higher than the 57.9% "bidding-war rate" seen a year earlier, the Redfin report notes.

"If you find yourself having to outbid other perspective buyers, waive contingencies, or forgo an inspection, you might just be better off walking away," McBride told Fortune. "Making the biggest financial commitment of your life under duress is not a recipe for success."

Comments / 2

Fortune

Fortune

53K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Inspections#War#Tax Bill#Fortune Daily#Compass#Zillow#Redfin#Bankrate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
BusinessFortune

What to expect in the 2022 housing market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For any homebuyer, novice or weathered, the 2021 housing market has been harrowing to navigate. By some experts' definitions, "this year, [the housing market] decidedly shot way ahead of the economy, to the point where...
EconomyFortune

For Silicon Valley, returning to the office is easier said than done

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Technology companies that led the charge into remote work as the pandemic unfurled are confronting a new challenge: how, when and even whether they should bring long-isolated employees back to offices that have been designed for teamwork.
Real EstatePosted by
Fortune

Homebuyers just got more good news

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. housing market—which has been on an absolute tear this year—is losing some of its exuberance. New data from realtor.com shows that the number of homes available for sale inched up 5.7% in August....
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Buyers 'Marching Into the Jaws of Destruction' Says Redfin CEO

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman says buyers are driven by affordability, and with the most affordable metros also being the ones most at-risk for climate change, buyers are “marching into the jaws of destruction.” In the west, wildfire season is longer and more intense, and hurricanes and floods are also worsening, according to scientists. But buyers are not deterred. Kelman says buyers are headed to the more flood-prone Florida and the Southeast. Phoenix even surpassed Philadelphia last year for population size, reports CNBC. The city has grown faster than any other major American city in the last 10 years.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Herald

Tips for homebuyers during a seller's market

A combination of factors, including low interest rates and a pandemic-driven decision by many city dwellers to look for houses in the suburbs, has created a housing boom for much of 2020 and 2021. That boom has created an undeniable seller's market in real estate. Just what is a seller's...
Real Estatemoney.com

More Starter Homes Are Finally Hitting the Market

If you’re on the hunt for a low-priced (well, relatively low) starter home, you just may be in luck. According to a new report, August was the second consecutive month that new starter home listings grew. In August, Realtor.com data shows that the number of newly listed homes between 750...
Real EstateInman.com

Homeowners are staying in place longer. What's it mean for agents?

By 2037, the median homeownership tenure will nearly double from eight years to 15 years. Here’s what 11 ERA broker-owners are doing to thrive through the market shift. The days of homeowners shuffling from one home to the next every few years are coming to a close, according to ERA Real Estate’s latest real estate market report released on Wednesday. By 2037, the median homeownership tenure will nearly double from eight years to 15 years — meaning the youngest millennials, Gen-Zers, and the oldest Generation Alpha members will increasingly need creative agents to find their abodes.
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

Baby Boomers Are Uniquely Poised to Cash in Big on Their Homes

Patti and Mike M. knew the housing market was hot. So in July, they sold their 5,000-square-foot Chicago-area home for a tidy profit and headed south, leaving snowy winters and an annual $24,000 property tax bill behind. Ultimately, the pair — both in their late 50s — settled on a...
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

Median home sale prices increase 16% from 2020

Even as the real estate market is showing signs of cooling and more and more sellers are dropping asking prices, median home prices increased by double digits nationally from last year, according to a new Redfin report. Median home sale prices increased 16% to $361,225 from last year as pending...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Home-price gains set another record, fueled by bidding wars

U.S. home prices once again jumped the most in more than 30 years. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values nationwide surged 18.6% in June from a year earlier, according to a statement on Tuesday. That followed a 16.8% gain in May and was the 13th straight month that price gains accelerated.
Real Estatealabamanews.net

Home Prices Make Record Jump

U.S. home prices jumped by a record amount in June as homebuyers competed for a limited supply of available houses, the latest evidence that the housing market remains red-hot. A 20-city home price index jumped 19.1% in June compared with a year earlier, the largest increase on records dating back...
Marketsrealtybiznews.com

Hope May Be on the Horizon for First-Time Buyers

It’s too early to know for sure but some early indicators are emerging that show some relief could be coming to first-time buyers. That relief could include a combination of how Fannie Mae calculates credit scores, a few more houses coming on the market, and even a slight uptick in mortgage rates.
Indianapolis, INbiggerpockets.com

Beat the House-Hunting Competition: 11 Clever Tips to Win a Bidding War

Sterling White is a multifamily investor, specializing in value-add apartments in Indianapolis and other Midwestern markets. With just under a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Sterling was involved with the management of over $10MM in capital, which is deployed across a $18.9MM real estate portfolio made up of multifamily apartments. Through the company he founded, Sonder Investment Group, he owns just under 400 units.
Real EstateMotley Fool

30% of Home Purchases This Year Were Paid for in Cash

In today's housing market, buyers who can't pay cash are at a clear disadvantage. There's a reason the mortgage industry exists. Most home buyers don't have enough money to cover the entire cost of a new home -- especially in today's housing market, what with home prices being so inflated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy