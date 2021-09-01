Nevada Man Roy Jaggers Allegedly Tortured With Blowtorch, Knives, Baton & Ax Before Being Made To Walk Off A Cliff Before Being Shot Multiple Times
A man from Nevada met a horribly gruesome end. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, on August 1, after authorities responded to reports of a dead body, Roy Jaggers, 27, was found naked with wounds from beatings via a blowtorch, knives, baton and ax at the bottom of a cliff in Cathedral Canyon. The man also appeared to have multiple gun-shot wounds.okmagazine.com
