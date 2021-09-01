Nevada Man Roy Jaggers Allegedly Tortured With Blowtorch, Knives, Baton & Ax Before Being Made To Walk Off A Cliff Before Being Shot Multiple Times

A Las Vegas man was tortured for hours with a blowtorch, ax and other implements before he was forced to strip and walk off a cliff — and then shot to death, records show. The body of Roy Jaggers, 27, was discovered Aug. 1 in Nye County’s Cathedral Canyon, where his neighbor, Heather Pate, her boyfriend, Kevin Dent, and Pate’s former flame, Brad Mehn, allegedly tortured the man with knives, a baton and an ax, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.