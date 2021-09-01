Projecting Tennessee Titans' initial 16-man practice squad for 2021

Now that the Tennessee Titans have put together their initial 53-man roster, the team can turn its attention to putting together the practice squad, which will consist of 16 players. Tennessee will likely begin the process on Wednesday after waivers go through at noon EDT.

The Titans cut several players on Tuesday in order to get down to the 53-man threshold, but it’s very possible some of them could be brought back after clearing waivers.

As far as which players are eligible for practice squads are concerned: each team can carry an unlimited amount of players with no accrued seasons and players who were active for less than nine games in their lone season.

There is a limit on players with more experience. The Titans can carry four players with two or less accrued seasons, and a limit of six players with no limitation on their amount of accrued seasons.

With all that said, here’s a look at how things might shake out on the Titans’ initial practice squad.

QB Matt Barkley

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Yes, Barkley is on the initial 53-man roster, but we also project him to get cut once Ryan Tannehill is activated off the COVID-19 list thanks to Logan Woodside outperforming Barkley in the preseason.

Barkley’s experience would make him a solid option to have in case of emergency, and he’s already familiar with the Titans’ offensive system.

RB Javian Hawkins

Syndication: The Tennessean

We envision either Hawkins or Jeremy McNichols getting a look here, but in this case we’re going with the younger player who has more upside, which is Hawkins. The rookie showed out in the preseason finale versus the Bears.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Fitzpatrick getting cut was somewhat of a surprise. Granted, he did struggle with drops in training camp and the preseason, but he also showed flashes in exhibition play and was a recent mid-round pick this year, and one that the Titans traded three picks to select.

Admittedly, the outlook is not good for the rookie, but that should allow him to pass through waivers unclaimed en route to joining the practice squad.

WR Mason Kinsey

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Fitzpatrick, Kinsey impressed throughout training camp and the preseason, which makes it very possible he’ll get claimed.

However, the Titans would be wise to bring him right back to Nashville if nobody grabs him. Kinsey likely would have made the cut in most situations, but the Titans had a fierce competition at the position that prevented that.

WR Racey McMath

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Titans have seven wide receivers on their 53-man roster, and all of them are more deserving of a spot than McMath, which means he’ll likely get cut once activated from the COVID-19 list.

McMath did show some promise early on in training camp as a receiver, and he stands to have a chance to be an impact player on special teams down the road. Having three wide receivers on the practice squad is a bit much, but McMath, Kinsey and Fitzpatrick all deserve a longer look if available. Chances are the Titans won’t come away with all three anyway.

TE Miller Forristall

Syndication: The Tennessean

While Forristall didn’t make any huge splashes, he proved to have a decent set of hands with three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in preseason play. The Alabama product is also a solid blocker, making him a nice fit.

G/C Cole Banwart

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Banwart can play both guard and center. He posted a top-five Pro Football Focus grade among Titans offensive players in two of three preseason contests.

OL Derwin Gray

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Among the offensive linemen the Titans cut on Tuesday, Gray has the most experience, playing in five games for the Steelers in 2020. He brings versatility, also, as he can play inside and out.

DT Naquan Jones

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The Titans spent a pretty penny to bring Jones in as an undrafted free agent, so they had to have seen at least something they liked in him.

He didn’t make the cut, but neither did Teair Tart in 2020 before eventually developing into a starting-caliber player. The same could happen for Jones with some more work.

DE Freedom Akinmoladun

AP Photo

Our buddies over at Bengals Wire seemed to be high on the Nebraska product before joining Tennessee. Akinamoladun is worth another look.

LB Jan Johnson

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Filling their need for an inside linebacker, Johnson would be a nice fit for the Titans’ practice squad. The Penn State product tallied a half of a sack and a handful of tackles, including one notable big hit, during the preseason.

We wouldn’t rule out linebackers Nick Dzubnar or Justin March-Lillard being kept on the practice squad, but both have a shot to make the 53-man roster once activated off the COVID-19 list, so for now we’re leaving them off.

OLB John Simon

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The veteran isn’t subject to waivers and could get scooped up by any team at any moment. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has already expressed interest in bringing him back, so a return to Nashville is very possible.

OLB Wyatt Ray

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Ray tied for the team lead with 1.5 sacks in the preseason opener against the Falcons. He appeared in four games (one start) for Tennessee in 2020, notching one sack.

CB Chris Jones

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

With Jones being one of 13 defensive backs — and one of seven corners — on Tennessee’s initial roster, he could be the odd man out once the team activates players off the COVID-19 list.

Judging from his being named to the initial roster, chances are the Titans will be interested in bringing him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

S Jamal Carter

Syndication: The Tennessean

Carter turned in three tackles, one pass defensed and one interception in two exhibition contests. The Titans reportedly want to bring him back to the practice squad.

S Brady Breeze

AP Photo/John Amis

Breeze was somewhat of a surprise addition to the 53-man roster after not showing much and missing a lot of practice time due to injury. We believe he’ll be cut and added to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

