CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

8/31/21: Open Game Thread

By Connor Donovan
Lookout Landing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot sure if this is just me, but August this year has felt longer than any August in years past, and the last week or so has really driven the “dog days of summer” trope home. Miraculously, though, the Mariners enter the final day of the month at 14-13, a record which is approximately five games better than it’s felt like.

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Home, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty France
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Lance Mccullers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#Espn#Mariners#Root Sports Nw#Mlb Radio#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners go directly to jail, do not pass go, do not collect win over Astros

I had a really fun ‘lil recap theme set for tonight’s game. Fun by my estimation anyway. You all could have been the judges of that, but instead the Mariners thought they’d have some fun of their own by shuffling to the end of the tightrope and taking one final, playful leap to reach the other side. Instead, with just inches to go, their foot slipped while jumping and rather than propelling themselves to safety, they went flailing off the side and splashed into the Tequila Sunrise-colored waters below.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/31/21

Note: It is damn hard to find accurate information about exactly who is playing in this game. We’ll update accordingly when we know. For now, find the lineups from the initial game, which are surely now incorrect. Mets lineup. Brandon Nimmo - CF Francisco Lindor - SS Dominic Smith -...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/31/21

After a couple of frustrating losses over the weekend, it looked like the Yankees might start another winning streak last night, thanks to some more timely hitting in a tight game. Alas, while the Bombers mounted multiple comebacks in Anaheim, they dropped their third straight game in agonizing fashion. This bump in the road has certainly been reminiscent of the club’s struggles from early in the summer.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/2/21: Abraham Toro, Bryce Harper, and Thyago Vieira

Hello everybody! The M’s are off today following their series win against the Astros. Here’s what’s going on around baseball in the meantime. In case you were wondering just how special that Abraham Toro grand slam was on Tuesday... The Prospects Live staff dropped their latest list of the Mariners’...
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies MLR 8/31/21: Luis Garcia extends hitting streak to 11 games

Mark Appel - 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HR, 2 HBP, 6 GB, 5 FB. Mickey Moniak - 0 for 4 (throwing error) What a weird one this game was. In the year 2021, Mark Appel squared off against...Vance Worley. The IronPigs hitters had more walks (4) than strikeouts (1). IronPigs pitchers had more walks (6) than strikeouts (4). Fun! CJ Chatham hit his first AAA homerun, if that interests you.
Seattle, WALookout Landing

FanPost Friday: The September Stretch

Welcome back to another FanPost Friday - PLAYOFF PUSH EDITION (TM). Well, friends, it was a most curious week in Mariners-land as the team did themselves no favors by losing three out of four games against the Royals at home (while allowing Salvador Perez four home runs in those four games, including two grand slams), but then surprised just about everyone by winning two out of three against the first-place Astros. How did they beat the Astros? Abraham freakin’ Toro, that’s how. Toro entered the baseball history books with this lil’ fun fact:
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners escape miasma-ridden stadium, muster one win

The Mariners baffling insistence on acting like Minute Maid Park is some sort of horrifying, ancient temple before which they must cower and tremble is nothing short of rage-inducing. This game, despite instant offensive success against starter José Urquidy, most notably from Astro-turned-Astro-killer Abraham Toro, had all the makings of yet another sloppy loss in MMP.
MLBLone Star Ball

Minor league update for 8/31/21

Gavin Collyer went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks with four Ks. Destin Dotson allowed two runs in 2.2 IP, striking out four. Jayce Easley had two hits and two walks. Keyber Rodriguez and Daniel Mateo each had hits. Cole Ragans started for Frisco on...
MLBLookout Landing

It’s Too Soon to Panic About Jarred Kelenic

Baked into a year filled with so many positive developments for the Seattle Mariners, Jarred Kelenic’s struggles at the plate remain a proverbial sore thumb. He’s arguably the team’s best super-prospect since Felix Hernandez. He’s also a rookie and he’s looking like it. Following in the footsteps of developmental failures like Dustin Ackley, Jesus Montero, Alex Jackson and Nick Franklin certainly does not help the public narrative.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/3/21: Kyle Seager, Julio Rodriguez, and Brad Hand

Congrats to the Arkansas Travelers on their combined no hitter and 6-0 win last night!. Ridiculous pitching by Matt Brash through the first six before Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias helped seal the deal. Corey Brock at The Athletic tackles seven questions that the Mariners need to answer as they...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners find their light, win 10-4 in sweep of Diamondbacks

As a devoted watcher of America’s Next Top Model over its early seasons (mostly so I could breathlessly log on the next day to the website Television Without Pity to read each perfect word of the recap penned by Tracie “Potes” Potochnik, who inspired my own internet writing voice), I internalized a few key lessons about how to make the most perfect pho-to. You must smize; you must perfect the tooch (never the hoochie tooch, always the Gucci tooch); you must embrace your flawsomeness; and you must always, always Find Your Light. Like so many of host Tyra Banks’s other dictums, finding your light is partly physical (know where your light source is and how to work your angles to get the most flattering or dramatic light on your face); and partly spiritual (absorb the light to where you don’t just reflect it, but become the glow). It took a while, but today the Mariners eventually found their light, in both senses, in a 10-4 win and sweep of the Diamondbacks on a day where the playoff implications in the game lay as heavily as the air in the room where Tyra would intone how many pho-tos she had in her hands.
MLBLookout Landing

Emergency Podcast: Jerry’s World

We are back, and it’s been a little while. Despite about a month off the podcast, it feels like so much yet so little has changed. The team sits a mere 3 games back of the second wild card spot as of this writing, with games against the feeble Diamondbacks and the freefalling (but still ahead of the team in the wild card standings) Red Sox over the coming week. On Tuesday night, Abraham Toro became the first player in MLB history to hit a grand slam off of (mole and Mariners insider saboteur Kendall Graveman) the player he was traded for. It was also the Mariners sixth go ahead grand slam of the magical and absurd 2021 season. The following morning the announcement many have long expected was finally made: Jerry and Scott each receiving a multi-year extension from the Mariners. After consecutive seasons with a (the?) top ranked farm system in baseball and a season where the major league team has outperformed both expectations and a dismal -56 run differential to swim 10+ games above .500, ownership opted to keep the band together. Evaluating Jerry at this stage in the rebuild still feels incomplete, but we dig into to our generally positive feelings about the move, and what it all could mean going forward. Does this mean the Mariners will spend? What’s the deal with Jerry’s fancy new title? Will anyone else be joining the organization? We provide all the sultry, juicy details you desire.
MLBLookout Landing

They Might Be Mariners Episode 30: A Deep Dive Into Jarred’s Struggles

Two Podcasts in Two Days? Incredible. But in all seriousness, John, Kate and prospect maverick Joe Doyle collide in this episode to break down the current state of the Seattle Mariners most heralded young prodigy, and what potentially ails him. Joe breaks down his controversial piece that has taken lookout landing and the greater internet Mariners community by storm. Is Jarred’s stance fixable? Is he broken? Why so serious? The only way to find out is to let us break it down.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/5/21: Kyle Lewis, Francisco Lindor, and AJ Pollock

What a night for Kyle Seager as he hits two three-run homers and records a season-high six RBIs, propelling the Mariners to an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks. The Mariners reinstated RHP Diego Castillo and LHP Anthony Misiewicz prior to last nights game, both of whom made relief appearances to assist in the Mariners’ win. RHP Wyatt Mills and infielder Kevin Padlo have been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
MLBLookout Landing

Kyle Seager, supporting cast defeat Diamondbacks 8-5, nab Wild Card foe in process

Before the Mariners and Diamondbacks even stepped on the field, tonight was filled with opportunity for Seattle’s taking. With the A’s and Yankees both losing (the Yanks losing to the Orioles, no less!), a win tonight meant the M’s could catch Oakland and at worst keep pace with the Red Sox, who would win in walk-off fashion over Cleveland. Last night’s nail-biter was nice, but any time you’re in a playoff hunt and you win when your direct competitors also pull it out, it feels pretty bittersweet. Blowing a chance to gain some ground? Even worse! Thankfully, Humberto Castellanos came out of the gate looking as hittable as any opposing starter I’ve seen this year, surrendering back-to-back singles to J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger before Kyle Seager jumped all over the meatballiest meatball to put the Mariners on top quicker than you could crack open a cold one.
MLBLookout Landing

Series Preview: Mariners (75-62) at Astros (79-57)

It wasn’t comfortable by any means, but the Mariners sweep of the Diamondbacks was pure Chaos Ball. It took two extra-innings victories and a pair of three-run bombs from Kyle Seager, but they took care of business in the desert. They’ve pushed ahead of Oakland in the standings and are actually just 4.5 games behind Houston. Taking the division is a pipe dream of course, but Seattle now has the ninth best record in the major leagues and a better record than the Braves and Padres, two teams in the National League currently holding playoff spots.
Sports1350kman.com

The Game 8/31/21

0:00 – Cat Attack/Thompson with the right attitude. The Game on 1350 KMAN · 8/31/21 Hour 2 – The attitude era of Skylar 3:16. 0:00 – What does Skylar have to prove this year?. 15:27 – Interview with Pac 12 analyst Yogi Roth. 30:07 – Mitch’s depth chart hunch/Jabroni of...
MLBLookout Landing

Spooky season comes early for Mariners, who lose to old ghosts, 11-2

We’re coming up on spooky season, so here’s a scary story you’ve seen many times before before: the Mariners, edging towards national importance and gaining playoff momentum, play a high-profile nationally televised game, proceed to throw up on their shoes, and lose badly, embarrassing both themselves and the fanbase. They...

Comments / 0

Community Policy