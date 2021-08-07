CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers' Top Ten Performances of 2021: 8-7

By Kevin McCormick
Moving right along in ranking the top Sixers' performances, we have a pair of outstanding showings from the supporting cast. One comes from Seth Curry, with the other being the emergence of Tyrese Maxey.

In case you missed numbers nine and ten in the rankings, you can find them here.

#8: Seth Curry Game 5 vs. Hawks

When the Sixers acquired Seth Curry on draft night 2020, many expected him to be a perfect fit. Philly had finally found a deadeye shooter to replace the departed JJ Redick.

Injuries derailed Curry's first season with the Sixers, but he still managed to show he was an upgrade in terms of fit. The postseason is where Curry really showed the value he brings to his new team.

Throughout the postseason, Curry was one of the top performers for the Sixers. There is one performance that stands out among the rest, game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Back on their home floor with the series tied at two, the Sixers were looking to take back hold of the series. Joel Embiid was doing all he could to keep the team afloat but needed help from somewhere.

That assistance came in the form of Seth Curry. With most of the team struggling to score, Embiid and Curry put the entirety of the offense on their shoulders.

Curry put on a shooting masterclass in an attempt to steal a win for the Sixers. He ended the night setting a new playoff career-high with 36 points, including seven makes from beyond the arc.

Things might now have gone the Sixers' way in the playoffs, but Curry's lights-out shooting was one of the brightest takeaways. Seeing him rise to the occasion and elevate his game in the big moments proved how valuable he will be to the team going forward.

#7: Tyrese Maxey Erupts for 39 points vs. Nuggets

Health and safety protocols were one of the biggest obstacles the NBA had to face this season. Multiple games were forced to be postponed, along with situations where teams had to play with depleted rosters.

Early on in the season, the Sixers found themselves in that exact situation. While it wasn't a perfect situation to be in, it created an opportunity for one young player to burst on the scene.

When Tyrese Maxey fell to the Sixers at pick 21 in the 2020 draft, many agreed it was the biggest steal of the night. The Kentucky freshman was a projected lottery pick for weeks leading up to the spectacle.

In just their tenth game of the season, the Sixers had to take the floor with only seven available players. Despite being vastly shorthanded, the rookie guard did not let the team roll over.

Scoring had to come from somewhere, and Maxey took it upon himself to carry the load. He went on to erupt for 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. All while keeping the Sixers within striking distance for a good portion of the matchup.

Following this incredible performance, fans fell in love with the team's newest addition. Maxey instantly shot up the ranks of fan favorites and proved to everyone why he should have been taken much higher on draft night.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

