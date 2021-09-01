Britney Spears’ Attorney Accuses Father of ‘Extorting’ $2 Million to Step Down

Britney Spears ’ lawyer is keeping up his blistering attacks on her father, accusing Jamie Spears of trying to “extort” $2 million in payments in exchange for stepping down from her conservatorship.

The attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has been seeking since July to have Jamie Spears removed from his position of control over her finances. Earlier this month, Jamie Spears agreed that it would be best for him step down from the conservatorship, saying he did not want a public fight with his daughter. However, he did not provide a timetable for his resignation, and appeared to open the door to a negotiated resolution.

In a filing on Monday, Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears is seeking to use his leverage to compel his daughter’s estate to pay $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, $500,000 to Spears’ former management company, as well as additional payments to Jamie Spears himself.

Rosengart’s filing makes it clear that he has no interest in negotiating Jamie Spears’ departure, and is looking instead to Judge Brenda Penny to order his removal at the next court hearing, on Sept. 29.

“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” Rosengart wrote. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Rosengart had earlier accused Jamie Spears of enriching himself at the expense of his daughter’s estate, and of “dissipating” her fortune. Jamie Spears has denied wrongdoing and defended his handling of her financial affairs.

“Having finally acknowledged that his time as Conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter,” Rosengart argued.

He has asked the court to appoint an accountant to replace Spears’ father as the conservator of her estate.

Breaking years of public silence on the matter, Spears blasted the conservatorship in an open court hearing on June 23, saying it was abusive and unnecessary. Her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, withdrew from the case and Spears was permitted to hire Rosengart to replace him.