Hendersonville, NC

The North Carolina Apple Festival Is Happening This Weekend

By Melanie Day
kiss951.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s one festival that hasn’t been canceled! It seems like all we’ve heard lately is news of fall festivals being canceled, but good news if you’re looking for Labor Day weekend plans. The North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville, NC is happening this weekend. The festival runs from Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6th. While the pandemic changed the festival’s format last year, spreading the events and people out across 14 apple orchards in the community, this year’s festival represents a return to a more normal event. This year marks the 75th year of the annual festival which will see many traditional activities including the King Apple Parade.

