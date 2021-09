There’s a lot that the Columbia University community can be proud of from the last year and a half. We’ve weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with ingenuity, care, and compassion, particularly on the part of our essential workers who kept the university running and helped to keep New York City safe. But there has also been loss ⁠— friends, family, neighbors lost to the pandemic and others hurting from the shutdown. We’ve also been apart from each other, rightfully so, to keep everyone as safe as possible.