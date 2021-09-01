CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Just a word Between Friends…

By Daniel Sewell
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a word between friends… Are you looking for incredible finds of décor, tableware, furniture, and clothing? Between Friends upscale resale has what you want! With more than 120 consignors, the selection is huge. Just the good stuff, chosen for quality, style and overall coolness! Friendly prices, an excellent selection, and a friendly staff make every visit a treat. New merchandise arrives daily, so every visit is different! Find shoes for dancing, walking, boot-stompin’, hiking, dressing up, and dressing down. This is also Estes Park’s HQ for crafting materials—we’re adding more supplies for scrapbooking, card making, embellishments, wood burning, craft kits, and more! Support local small business when you shop at Between Friends. Watch for our one-year anniversary events and sales!

www.eptrail.com

