Falls Church, VA

Brit charged in terror beheadings scheduled to plead guilty

crossroadstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — One of two British nationals charged with joining the Islamic State group and conspiring to torture and behead American and European hostages in Syria is scheduled to plead guilty to criminal charges. Federal court records show a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Person
Kayla Mueller
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
