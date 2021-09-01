If Nyxly Sounds Familiar on ‘Supergirl,’ Here’s Her Backstory and Why It Matters

This SUPERGIRL article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 10, “Still I Rise.”. This episode felt simultaneously packed and like it barely moved along. Suddenly Nia, Nyxly and Orlando’s stories were all off to the races at once, and with Supergirl’s journey using her public platform as the main thread, there’s still so much left to cover. It felt like a possible backlash against Supergirl may have been left on the cutting room floor, and it was never really clear if that veggie promo went viral in a good way or a bad way, because every time someone mentioned it their reactions were cut short.