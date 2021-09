Splitgate has exponentially increased in popularity over the last few months, rocketing to the highest echelons of game discussion around the globe. This has likely happened for a variety of factors, from unique mechanics, fast-paced combat, being seen as a Halo/Portal hybrid, and furthermore, the diverse and varied maps fleshed throughout the experience for players. This upcoming guide series will take you through each map and some of the best spots to use for traversing the map and dispatching opponents swiftly.