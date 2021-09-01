Update: Peoria couple finally gets hot tub repaired under warranty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best parts about summer is all of the opportunities we get to spend time outdoors. So as the season comes to a close and fall approaches, finding a way to extend that outdoor fun during the colder months is something on the minds of many. For a lot of people, there’s one thing that serves as the perfect transitional activity: Hot tubbing. However, traditional hot tubs are a substantial financial investment and they also require a dedicated outdoor space many just don’t have. That’s why portable inflatable hot tubs have become one of the hottest outdoor must-haves within the last year. These outdoor spas can be set up whenever and wherever, making them great for those looking for something with a big impact and very little commitment. Best of all, these beauties come in at a fraction of the price of a traditional hot tub. I love an attainable piece of luxury!