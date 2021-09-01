CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Update: Peoria couple finally gets hot tub repaired under warranty

By Gary Harper
AZFamily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Janelle and Bill Shaw say thanks to 3 On Your Side, their backyard hot tub looks a lot better. "This is the panel, so right here. this is all straight. Where that used to have that big bow, it's all straight." Peoria couple "heated" over...

www.azfamily.com

