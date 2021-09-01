CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much can the U.S. spend on Americans now that Afghan war is over? | Michael Moore on MSNBC

Cover picture for the articleThe war in Afghanistan cost the U.S. $300 million per day. Now that it’s over, filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to tackle how America can adjust its priorities and spending, drawing on recent figures, Dwight Eisenhower's famous warning against the cost of war and the future of the Biden domestic agenda.Sept. 1, 2021.

