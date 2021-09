In a game that felt like nothing but a continuation of everything that went wrong a year ago, LSU once again got absolutely curbstomped by a less talented opponent. It seems to be a team that, on one side of the ball, is desperately trying to recreate the utopian 2019 offense without the utopian 2019 roster, and on the other, has not grown one iota from last year’s disaster. If I knew nothing about coaching personnel and you told me Bo Pelini was still the DC, I’d believe you, it looked exactly the same. The offense was inefficient and adverse for Max Johnson, who himself didn’t help the situation.