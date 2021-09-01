CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California veteran skydives to celebrate his 90th birthday

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 8 days ago

The sky was the limit for a Southern California man who celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving.

Vincent Salce jumped out of a plane for the first time Sunday morning in Lake Elsinore. He did it along with 16 family members, including his sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Salce is a widowed father of four who lives in the San Gabriel Valley and was raised in Azusa.

He's also a proud Korean War veteran.

He said the whole experience was exhilarating.

