California veteran skydives to celebrate his 90th birthday
The sky was the limit for a Southern California man who celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving. Vincent Salce jumped out of a plane for the first time Sunday morning in Lake Elsinore. He did it along with 16 family members, including his sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Salce is a widowed father of four who lives in the San Gabriel Valley and was raised in Azusa. He's also a proud Korean War veteran. He said the whole experience was exhilarating. VIDEO: Every day is Veterans Day at this military-themed café
