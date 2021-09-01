CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UGI to increase natural gas rates

By Denise Allabaugh
The Citizens Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUGI natural gas customers’ purchased rates will increase 6.1% starting Wednesday, the company said Tuesday, the third announced hike for a six-month period.

Environmenttalkbusiness.net

Hurricane Ida contributes to higher natural gas prices

Natural gas prices are expected to remain higher in the coming months following Hurricane Ida, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA on Wednesday (Sept. 8) released its September Short-Term Energy Outlook that shows Henry Hub Spot prices will average $4 per million British thermal units in the fourth quarter, a 16% increase from EIA’s August expectations. The EIA also revised its 2022 forecast for the average U.S. natural gas price to $3.47 per million British thermal units, a 13% increase over the previous forecast.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Exxon to certify its natural gas production in Permian Basin

Exxon Mobil will begin certifying its natural gas production in an effort to give its customers more confidence they are buying natural gas produced with lower emissions. The Texas oil major on Tuesday said it inked an agreement with MiQ, an independent nonprofit evaluator, to assess and grade Exxon’s methane intensity, emissions monitoring technology and operations at the company’s Poker Lake facility in New Mexico. The company is looking to expand certification to other shale fields, including other Permian Basin sites, the Appalachia and Haynesville.
Energy IndustryFinancial Times

There’s not enough natural gas

Expert insights, analysis and smart data help you cut through the noise to spot trends, risks and opportunities. Join over 300,000 Finance professionals who already subscribe to the FT.
Trafficfxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Production Outages, LNG Demand, Renewed Heat Providing Support

Natural gas futures are edging lower on Thursday shortly before the release of the government’s weekly storage report at 14:30 GMT. On Wednesday, the market surged to multi-month high, led by a number of factors including soaring cash prices, forecasts calling for the return of summer-like heat, strong LNG demand, and the on-going production outages in the Gulf of Mexico.
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas: Inventory Could Attract Big Bears

The natural gas supply was disrupted after Hurricane Ida forced energy companies in the Gulf of Mexico to shut nearly all of the oil and gas production in the region for much of the week, which resulted in a power outage in the Gulf area. Undoubtedly, this scenario resulted in...
Susquehanna, PAnewsitem.com

Valley gas prices increase due to Ida

Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley are four cents higher this week at $3.266 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Susquehanna Valley Average — $3.266.
Atlanta, GAHenry County Daily Herald

AAA: State sees modest increase in gas prices

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Motorists are now paying an average price of $2.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 1 cent more than last month and 95 cents more than this time last year.
Trafficinstitutionalinvestor.com

Natural Gas Options Point to Challenging Winter

Winter weather, COVID-19 uncertainties and low storage levels combine to present the U.S. natural gas market with potentially one of its most challenging winters in years. Record activity for August in nat gas options trading is a powerful signal that market participants are focused on managing winter risk earlier than normal.
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas: Looking At A Seasonal Ceiling

Natural Gas futures on the Nymex had a volatile week before closing 3% higher than the previous one at $4.69. EIA confirmed on Thursday a rather bullish build of only 20 Bcf in working underground stocks for the week ended Aug. 27. Total inventory reached 2,871 Bcf, 16.8% lower y/y, 7.2% below the 5-year average. Both percentages have been looking steady and it seemed like we would be heading for a shallow start of the new withdrawal season later in November.
Trafficinvesting.com

Is It Time For Natural Gas ETF To Head Much Higher?

The past 15 years or so have seen natural gas mired in a down-trend. But natural gas prices are perking up. This has given life to the United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSE:UNG). Today’s chart looks at a weekly UNG chart, from Marketsmith.com, over the past five years. Zooming in,...
Spokane, WAKXLY

Electric and gas rates could change for Avista customers

SPOKANE, Wash.– Pretty soon your power bill could have some changes on it if you’re an Avista customer. What you need to know is electric bills are set to go down by about $0.28 a month. Gas bills are set to trend in a different direction and increase by about $6 a month.
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Gas prices continue to increase

Hurricane Ida caused oil production off the Gulf of Mexico and supply chain companies to temporarily shut down. This is part of reason we're seeing an increase in gas prices that are currently higher than three dollars a gallon. "Louisiana is also home to a lot of our oil refineries...
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

PGNiG revenues surge on increased gas sales in H1

The Polish company's gas sales volumes increased 8% year on year. Revenues at Poland's state-owned gas supplier PGNiG rose 19% year on year to 25bn zlotys ($6.6bn) in the first half of 2021, thanks to a surge in gas sales, the company said on September 2. Gas sales volumes increased 8% yr/yr to 18.2bn m3, PG...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices extend gains as EIA reports a modest weekly supply climb

Natural-gas futures extended their gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 20 billion cubic feet for the week ended Aug. 27. That matched the average increase forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.871 trillion cubic feet, down 579 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 222 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was up 6.5 cents, or 1.4%, at $4.68 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.629 shortly before the data.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Spike Over The Past Week

While motor fuel prices over the past week remained relatively stable, natural gas prices jumped by $.73 per million British thermal unit. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is reporting that, as of Wednesday, the price of natural gas at the Henry Hub reporting site is now at $4.64 per MMBtu. The U.S. Energy Information Administration cites a spike in temperatures over the past week throughout the Midwest that drove up demand and prices. As of Sept. 1, AAA Iowa reports the average price of regular unleaded gasoline rose two cents over the past week to $3.01 a gallon, which is $.16 below the national average and $.90 higher than one year ago. Retail diesel prices bumped up by a penny to $3.11, which is $.18 less than the national average and $.87 higher than this time last year. Wholesale ethanol held steady at $2.22 per gallon.
IndustryValueWalk

Natural Gas: How Are Futures And ETFs Correlated?

Buckle up, time for a ride to the energy ETFs’ world. If you’ve ever wondered how to trade the energy markets – read on, you are in the right place!. Mohnish Pabrai On Spawner Stocks And Targeted Rates Of Return. Earlier this month, value investor Mohnish Pabrai took part in...

