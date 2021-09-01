CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I feared needing the loo and seeing blood': Myleene Klass reveals she was 'scared to drink water' and her baby was the 'most scanned in history' after suffering four miscarriages

Myleene Klass has revealed she was left 'scared to drink water' and had repeated scans while pregnant with son Apollo after suffering four miscarriages.

The 43-year-old mum of three, said that she was left so devastated by the losses that she didn't want to go the loo and see blood, so avoided drinking liquid.

She owned up to the fact that this may seem absurd, but is relatable to anyone who has been in the same situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dINzk_0bipDeO400
Sad: Myleene Klass, 43, has revealed she was left 'scared to drink water' after suffering four miscarriages. She was left so devastated by the losses that she didn't want to go the loo and see blood, so avoided drinking liquid; pictured with her three children, 2021 

Myleene was so anxious when she was pregnant with her youngest child, two-year-old Apollo who she shares with fiance Simon Motson, that she admitted he was 'the most scanned baby in history.'

The singer also has two daughters who she shares with her ex Graham Quinn, 14-year-old Ava and 10-year-old Hero.

She has admitted that she was met with her third miscarriage while on air at Smooth Radio, and had to power on through the last hour of her show.

Speaking to Psychologies Today, she said: 'I didn’t know what else to do. I didn’t want to go home because I was going to have to deliver the news and break the magic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpDFX_0bipDeO400
Scared: The 43-year-old mum of three, was so anxious when she was pregnant with her youngest child, two-year-old Apollo who she shares with fiance Simon Motson, that she admitted he was 'the most scanned baby in history; pictured in 2019

'But life doesn’t stop and I took my daughter to dance class as soon as I got back, there was no time to catch my breath because I have ­children who rely on me and who I need to protect.'

The midwife who looked after her while Myleene was pregnant with Apollo revealed to her that he was the most photographed baby in history, because she didn't want to lose him.

She said that while being pregnant she 'didn’t want to drink water as I was scared of needing the loo and seeing blood.'

Myleene has since reflected on her miscarriages, and has realised how broken she was at the time.

The radio presenter had feelings of despair, grief, anger and panic at the time. The fourth time, she admitted, was a 'spiral of absolute terror.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26n9sm_0bipDeO400
'I have ­children who rely on me and who I need to protect': Myleene was met with her third miscarriage while on air at Smooth Radio, and had to power on through the last hour of her show

These are feelings which she may delve into in a new show Myleene Klass: Miscarriage & Me on W.

She said that the show will hopefully lessen the stigma which surrounds miscarriages, and that hopefully the subject will not continue to be a big secret that women feel like they need to carry around.

Myleene took to Instagram in June to announce the programme which is set to air in October.

She spoke about her experience by penning the caption: 'Today it was announced that I am making a documentary around the final taboo, Miscarriage. I need to make this because I needed to watch this.

'After my miscarriages I needed to try and find some answers, some peace, some solidarity with people who’ve been through it too. You just don’t want to feel alone and yet, it’s the defining feeling of miscarriage, loneliness.'

She continued on: 'I'm getting to a point in my life where I’m finding it tricky to find a woman who hasn’t gone through miscarriage and baby loss. Making this film, I've realised that so many women around me have experienced it.

'How can I know so much about their lives but not know the extent of something that’s shaped who they are?

'I’d like to help make these conversations a little easier. It can’t go on being the big dark secret that we have to carry around.

'Thank you to my friends, my family and the team helping me make this and to all the women bravely dealing with the loss of their babies right now, I see you.

'Myleene Klass: Miscarriage & Me. You can watch it during Baby Loss Awareness Week in October.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYa6R_0bipDeO400
'I needed to watch this': Myleene will delve into the issue of baby loss in a new show Myleene Klass: Miscarriage & Me on W
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mvtT_0bipDeO400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMRTf_0bipDeO400
Informative: She said on social media: 'I'm getting to a point in my life where I’m finding it tricky to find a woman who hasn’t gone through miscarriage and baby loss'

